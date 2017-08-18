Barcelona terror attack: Latest videos, pics from Spain as death toll goes up

People help an injured woman lying on the ground after a van crashed into pedestrians near the Las Ramblas avenue in central Barcelona, Spain August 17, 2017, in this still image from a video obtained from social media. (Courtesy of Carlos Tena Gallardo/via Reuters) People help an injured woman lying on the ground after a van crashed into pedestrians near the Las Ramblas avenue in central Barcelona, Spain August 17, 2017, in this still image from a video obtained from social media. (Courtesy of Carlos Tena Gallardo/via Reuters)

A van drove into a crowd in a busy tourist district in Spain’s Barcelona city on Thursday taking the lives of 13 people and wounding over 100. The attack took place a little after 5 pm at Las Ramblas, a street popular with tourists and locals for its shops and bars, in the central part of the city. Police have labeled the attack as one carried out with intentions to spread terrorism and are on the lookout for the driver of the vehicle. The Islamic State terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, another incident in a similar fashion occurred in Cambrils, barely eight hours after the first one, in which an Audi A3 car charged into wayfarers. As many as seven people were hurt, one of whom is critical. The city is located 120 kilometers toward the south of Barcelona. Both cities are located in the Spanish region of Catalonia. Spanish police gunned down five people on Thursday suspected of carrying out the charge in Cambrils. The BBC reported Friday morning that one of them allegedly alighted from the car in an attempt to stab passersby.

Forensic police officers search for clues near the area where a van crashed into pedestrians at Las Ramblas in Barcelona, Spain, August 18, 2017. REUTERS/Sergio Perez Forensic police officers search for clues near the area where a van crashed into pedestrians at Las Ramblas in Barcelona, Spain, August 18, 2017. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

The police had earlier hypothesized that the two events could be linked to one another and have confirmed the same now, according to latest reports. They have also established that the attackers had on belts with explosives attached.

Leaders across the globe have condemned the attack. French President Emmanuel Macron expressed solidarity with the people of Spain and called the incident a “tragic attack”. US President Donald Trump condemned the attack and offered help to the Spanish government. UK Prime Minister Theresa May said, “My thoughts are with the victims of today’s terrible attack in Barcelona and the emergency services responding to this ongoing incident,” adding, “The UK stands with Spain against terror.” Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj confirmed that no Indians have been harmed in either of the strikes. The MEA is in constant communication with the Indian Embassy in Spain to keep tabs on the situation, she said.

Here are the latest pictures and videos from the attack sites in Spain:

People flee from the scene after a white van jumped the sidewalk in the historic Las Ramblas district of Barcelona, Spain, crashing into a summer crowd of residents and tourists Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. According to witnesses the white van swerved from side to side as it plowed into tourists and residents. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos) People flee from the scene after a white van jumped the sidewalk in the historic Las Ramblas district of Barcelona, Spain, crashing into a summer crowd of residents and tourists Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. According to witnesses the white van swerved from side to side as it plowed into tourists and residents. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

WARNING: Graphic video

An injured man lies motionless on the ground after a van crashed into pedestrians near the Las Ramblas avenue in central Barcelona, Spain August 17, 2017, in this still image from a video obtained from social media. (Courtesy of Carlos Tena Gallardo/via REUTERS) An injured man lies motionless on the ground after a van crashed into pedestrians near the Las Ramblas avenue in central Barcelona, Spain August 17, 2017, in this still image from a video obtained from social media. (Courtesy of Carlos Tena Gallardo/via REUTERS)

