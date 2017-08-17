Barcelona attack live updates: Van ploughs into crowd in Las Ramblas avenue, many reportedly injured

A police officer cordon off a street in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. Police in the northern Spanish city of Barcelona say a white van has jumped the sidewalk in the city’s historic Las Ramblas district, injuring several people. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) A police officer cordon off a street in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. Police in the northern Spanish city of Barcelona say a white van has jumped the sidewalk in the city’s historic Las Ramblas district, injuring several people. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

A white van jumped a sidewalk and ploughed into dozens of people in Las Ramblas district of Barcelona in Spain, local police told Associated Press. Several people are reported to be injured in the ‘massive crash’. People have been advised not to go to the area around Placa Catalunya, emergency services officials told the agency. AFP quoted the Barcelona Police saying the incident is a ‘terrorist attack.’

Metro and train stations in the area close to Las Ramblas avenue have been requested by authorities to be closed down in the wake of the attack. The area is popular with tourists as it cuts through the centre of the city and has many stalls and shops.

LIVE UPDATES (All times in IST)

9:50 pm: Two armed men have entrenched themselves in a bar in Barcelona’s city centre, El Periodico newspaper is reporting. Gunfire in the area of La Boqueria Market is also being reported. It is not clear if the men were the drivers of the van.

9:40 pm: A photograph broadcast by RTVE showed three people lying on the ground in the northern Spanish city being helped by people.

9:30 pm: Local media is reporting that two armed men have entered a restaurant nearby.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.

