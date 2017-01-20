Barack Obama says he feels nostalgic before leaving Oval Office

President Barack Obama waves at the conclusion of his final presidential news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in the briefing room of the white House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) President Barack Obama waves at the conclusion of his final presidential news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in the briefing room of the white House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Outgoing US President Barack Obama said he felt nostalgic before leaving the Oval Office of the White House. “Of course,” Obama said when a group of reporters asked if he felt nostalgic. Walking past a group of reporters Obama was asked “how’s it going?” When asked for any last words to the American people, he said “thank you.”

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Obama was seen through the window leaving some papers on the Oval Office desk before he came out. Thereafter, he was followed down to colonnade toward the White House by Vice President Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden, as well as other aides.