‘Obama received gifts worth USD3K during Jan 2015 India visit’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives the US President Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama at the Palam airport in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri/File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives the US President Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama at the Palam airport in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri/File)

Former US president Barack Obama had received gifts worth about USD 3,000 during his visit to India in 2015 as Chief Guest at the Republic Day Parade, according to the State Department. Obama was the first US head of state who attended the parade in 2015.

According to the Department of State’s Protocol Office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented Obama telegram facsimile from the US to India’s Constituent Assembly in 1946 and reproduction of the cover page of a report on India’s Constitutional Debates.

Modi also presented him a framed photograph of Marian Anderson’s radio interview in India and a hand-carved wooden Jali box with a small wooden latch and photo of Marian Anderson’s radio interview in India on the lid.

Among other gifts from Modi were a CD set, title: All India Radio Interview with Marian Anderson, November 18 1957, New Delhi. Obama also received a hand-carved black wooden Jali box with painting on the lid; blue Shahmina shawl, red Shahmina shawl and beige and cream coloured shahmina shawl. The State Department Protocol Office have estimated their value at USD 1,231.

The Rajghat Samadhi Committee presented him a model spinning wheel with white tread looped around the wheel and a cloth scroll listing the Seven Social Sins as articulated by Mahatma Gandhi. He also received a book on Mahatma Gandhi titled “An Autobiography—The Story of my Experiments with the Truth” and a bronze-coloured bust of Mohandas Karamchard Gandhi on a wood base. The gifts were estimated to be a value of USD 929.01.

The then president Pranab Mukherjee presented Obama a book titled “Thoughts and Reflections”, “Winged Wonders of Rashtrapati Bhavan RB Series 2012–2014” along with a Photobook, titled “State Visit of His Excellency Barack H Obama, President of the United States of America and Michelle Obama to India on January 25 to 27 January 2015”. The gifts were estimated to be USD 825.

The First Lady Michelle Obama received gifts worth over USD 1500, according to the list. All the gifts have been handed over to the National Archive. Michelle was given by Modi a hand-embroidered Shahmina shawl, hand-carved wooden Jali box, and assorted Indian tea of an estimated value of USD 662. While rest of the items were given to the National Archives, the tea box was handled pursuant to United States Secret Service policy, the Office of Protocol said.

And finally, President Mukherjee presented to Michelle pashmina Shawl with hand-embroidery and specially commissioned tea set, including pot, six cups, six saucers, milk pitcher, and sugar jar, at an estimated value of USD 900.

