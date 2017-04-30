Barack Obama rakes in big bucks in life outside the White House

President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s 46th Annual Legislative Conference Phoenix Awards Dinner in Washington. (Source: file/AP Photo) President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s 46th Annual Legislative Conference Phoenix Awards Dinner in Washington. (Source: file/AP Photo)

In the run up to the 2008 US presidential elections, a feisty senator representing Illinois blamed Wall Street greed for the subprime mortgage crisis. His speeches resonated with the working class and they had put him in the Oval Office to ‘change’ the system. Cut to 2017, the same man appears to be raking in some serious money by delivering speeches to the same “bunch of fat cat bankers on Wall Street”.

Former US President Barack Obama accepted $400,000 from Wall Street firms for giving speeches, signed book deals worth $65 million and was seen vacationing in a $300 million yacht, the newsweek reported.

A US president is entitled to a yearly pension of $200,000 after retiring from office. In 2016, Obama vetoed a bill that would have capped a former president’s pension to that amount. Now, he has been charging $400,000, which is the current annual presidential salary, for 90-minute interviews. He will be earning another $400,000 for a 60-minute speech at a conference organised by an investment firm, the American weekly news magazine reported.

It further added that Obama and his wife Michelle are using the services of Harry Walker Agency to manage their appointments. It shouldn’t come as a surprise as almost every former president earned big bucks after completion of their term in office. Obama’s predecessors, George W Bush and Bill Clinton earned millions of dollars in book deals and received six-figure cheques for giving speeches.

This, however, appears to not sit well with the Democrats. Bernie Sanders, who contested in the 2016 presidential primaries, told CNN: “I just think it does not look good. I just think it is distasteful — not a good idea that he did that.”

Earlier, Sanders targeted Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton for accepting money from Wall Street firms.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd