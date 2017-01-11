You made me a better man: Top quotes from US President Barack Obama’s final address

President Barack Obama waves as he speaks during his farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (Source: AP Photo) President Barack Obama waves as he speaks during his farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (Source: AP Photo)

After eight years in office, US President Barack Obama delivered his final formal address in the Chicago’s main convention centre on Wednesday. Departing from the general norm, the 44th President of United States chose Chicago to deliver his final speech, instead of the traditional location of the White House. The city had also witnessed his victory speeches during 2008 and 2012. First lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, his wife, Jill Biden, White House staffers and many campaign workers were also present at the event.

Obama spoke on the importance of cultural diversity saying America “needed to embrace all, and not some”. While the US Senate actively tries to repeal the Affordable Care Act — popularly known as Obamacare — the outgoing US President said that if anybody could develop a better plan, he would support it. “If anyone can put together a plan that is demonstrably better than the improvements we’ve made to our health care system – that covers as many people at less cost – I will publicly support it,” he said.

— “I’ve lived long enough to know that race relations are better than they were 10, or 20, or 30 years ago, no matter what folks say.”

— “I condemn discrimination against Muslim Americans who are just as patriotic as we are.”

— “If we’re unwilling to invest in the children of immigrants…we diminish the prospects of our own children. I’ve seen…children remind us of our obligations to care for refugees, to work in peace, and above all to look out for each other.”

— “Our democracy is threatened whenever we take it for granted. All of us should give ourselves to the task of rebuilding our democratic institutions. When voting rates are some of the lowest among advanced democracies, we should make it easier, not harder, to vote. When Congress is dysfunctional, we should draw our districts to encourage politicians to cater to common sense and not rigid extremes.”

Sitting in the front row, from left, Vice President Joe Biden, Jill Biden, first lady Michelle Obama and Malia Obama, take their seats to hear President Barack Obama deliver his farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) Sitting in the front row, from left, Vice President Joe Biden, Jill Biden, first lady Michelle Obama and Malia Obama, take their seats to hear President Barack Obama deliver his farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

— “For too many of us, it’s become safer to retreat into our own bubbles…surrounded by people who look like us.”

— “Rivals like Russia or China cannot match our influence around the world – unless we give up what we stand for, and turn ourselves into just another big country that bullies smaller neighbours.”

— “Without bolder action, our children won’t have time to debate…climate change; they’ll be busy dealing with its effects.”

— “Our Constitution is a remarkable, beautiful gift. But it’s really just a piece of parchment. It has no power on its own. We, the people, give it power – with our participation, and the choices we make.”

Supporters listen as President Barack Obama speaks at McCormick Place in Chicago, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, giving his presidential farewell address. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Supporters listen as President Barack Obama speaks at McCormick Place in Chicago, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, giving his presidential farewell address. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

— “Our democracy won’t work without a sense that everyone has economic opportunity.”

— If you are tired of talking to strangers on the internet, try talking to any one of them in real life. If something needs fixing, lace up your shoes and do some organising. If you are disappointed by your elected officials, grab a clipboard, run for signatures and run for office, yourself.”

— “Michelle…for the past twenty-five years, you have been not only my wife and mother of my children, you have been my best friend. You have made me proud, you have made our country proud. A new generation sets its sights higher because it has you as a role model. Malia and Sasha…you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful. You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad. To Joe Biden, the scrappy kid from Scranton who became Delaware’s favorite son: you were the first decision I made as a nominee and the best. Not just because you have been a great Vice President, but because in the bargain, I gained a brother. The White House staff, I’ve watched you grow up, get married, have kids, and start incredible new journeys of your own.

President Barack Obama is joined by his First Lady Michelle Obama and his daughter Malia after giving his presidential farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) President Barack Obama is joined by his First Lady Michelle Obama and his daughter Malia after giving his presidential farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

— “To…every American who lived & breathed the hard work of change—you are the best supporters and organizers anyone could hope for.”

— It has been the honour of my life to support you. I wont stop. I will be there with you as a citizen for my remaindering days, I am asking you to believe in your own ability to bring about change. I am asking you to hold fast to that faith written into our founding documents; that idea whispered by slaves and abolitionists; that spirit sung by immigrants and homesteaders and those who marched for justice; that creed reaffirmed by those who planted flags from foreign battlefields to the surface of the moon; a creed at the core of every American whose story is not yet written. Yes, we can. Yes we did. Yes we can.”

