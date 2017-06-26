Barack Obama enjoys tropical holiday in Indonesia with family

Former United States President Barack Obama (2nd L), his wife Michelle (3rd L) along with his daughters Sasha (C) and Malia (2nd R) go rafting while on holiday in Bongkasa Village, Badung Regency, Bali, Indonesia(Antara Foto/Wira Suryantala/ via REUTERS) Former United States President Barack Obama (2nd L), his wife Michelle (3rd L) along with his daughters Sasha (C) and Malia (2nd R) go rafting while on holiday in Bongkasa Village, Badung Regency, Bali, Indonesia(Antara Foto/Wira Suryantala/ via REUTERS)

Former US President Barack Obama and his family on June 23 went to the resort island of Bali for a 10-day vacation in Indonesia, where he lived for several years as a child, officials said. Obama, his wife and daughters Malia and Sasha went on a private jet at the military airport in the provincial capital, Denpasar, base commander Col. Wayan Superman said.

They then drove to a resort in Ubud, an arts and culture center amid hills and rice paddies where they will spend most of their vacation on Bali. He said they were accompanied by Obama’s half-sister, Maya Soetoro-Ng, and would also visit Yogyakarta, an ancient city on the main island of Java where his mother, Ann Dunham, did anthropological research.

Obama, center, his wife Michelle, and daughters Malia, and Sasha, raft on Ayung River in Badung, Bali island, Indonesia(AP Photo) Obama, center, his wife Michelle, and daughters Malia, and Sasha, raft on Ayung River in Badung, Bali island, Indonesia(AP Photo)

Obama moved to Indonesia in 1967 at age 6 after his divorced mother remarried an Indonesian man. She stayed on after the marriage broke up, working as an anthropologist and development aid worker, but Obama returned to Hawaii when he was 10 to live with his grandparents. Foreign ministry spokesman Arrmanatha Nasir said Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo had invited Obama to take a holiday in the country after leaving office. Jokowi also invited the Obamas to visit the Bogor Palace in West Java during their nine-day trip.

Local media reported that the Obamas would visit Borobudur, a 9th-century Buddhist temple complex located near Yogyakarta. Obama is also scheduled to speak at an Indonesian Diaspora Congress in Jakarta on July 1.

