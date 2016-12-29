Bangladesh Police foil JMB’s New Year celebrations terror attack plan

A CT official asking not to be named claimed that the JMB’s Rajshahi region leaders Zia, Hayder and Sahidullah were the key planners of the attack that was to be carried out during New Year’s celebrations. (Source: AP/PTI) A CT official asking not to be named claimed that the JMB’s Rajshahi region leaders Zia, Hayder and Sahidullah were the key planners of the attack that was to be carried out during New Year’s celebrations. (Source: AP/PTI)

Police in Bangladesh have confirmed the arrest of five suspected members of the Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) who were allegedly collecting explosives to carry out attacks in Dhaka during New Year celebrations. The arrests were made in the capital’s Darus Salam area on Tuesday evening when the suspects were carrying around 30 kilograms of explosives in their bags to make bombs at a safe house, Monirul Islam, chief of Counter Terrorism unit of DMP, told a news briefing.

The Daily Star reports that the police did not say anything about the spots that were to be targeted by the terror suspects. The names of the arrestees are Mohammad Riaz alias Engineer alias Rakib, Md Abubin Sayem alias Bappi alias Opu, Kazi Abdullah Al Osman alias Ahsan, Md Sohag alias Chairman and Md Mamun alias Himel — are Ehsar or full-time members of the “Old JMB”, according to police. This is the first time in months that law enforcers learned about a planned attack by the members of JMB.

It was believed that the JMB was busy collecting funds for the organisation through robbery and planning ambushes on police and jail guards to free their arrested leaders, sources said. The arrests and the seizure came days after the police had busted a “Neo JMB” den in Ashkona during which a female JMB member killed herself and seriously injured her four-year-old daughter detonating a suicide vest. A 14-year-old suspect was also killed during the operation, while two female militant suspects surrendered with their two children.

