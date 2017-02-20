Bangladesh: Police arrests absconding convict in murder of secular blogger

Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s counter-terrorism unit arrested 34-year-old Redwanul Azad Rana, a former student at the country’s top North South University, and one other man during a raid at the capital’s Uttara suburb. (Representational Image) Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s counter-terrorism unit arrested 34-year-old Redwanul Azad Rana, a former student at the country’s top North South University, and one other man during a raid at the capital’s Uttara suburb. (Representational Image)

Bangladesh police today arrested an absconding death row convict for the gruesome murder of a secular blogger in 2013, that set off a chain of attacks targeting liberal writers in the Muslim-majority country. Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) counter-terrorism unit arrested 34-year-old Redwanul Azad Rana, a former student at the country’s top North South University, and one other man during a raid at the capital’s Uttara suburb.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“The counter-terrorism and transnational crime unit of police has arrested Rana along with an assistant militant named Ashraf during a raid,” the police said in a statement.

Rana was absconding since the start of his trial in the murder of secular blogger Ahmed Rajib Haider, who was hacked to death with machetes in February 2013, and was sentenced to death in his absence in December 2015, along with another former student at the same university, Faisal bin Nayem, who is in custody.

Rana could not challenge the conviction as he was on the run.

The gruesome day-light murder also set off a chain of similar Islamist attacks on secular writers, civil activists, foreigners and religious minorities in the country.

In 2015, five secular bloggers were killed in separate attacks, including Bangladeshi-American blogger Avijit Roy, who was killed on a Dhaka street by a group of assailants in February 2015. His wife was also grievously injured in the attack.

Haider had also started a movement demanding the highest punishment to the 1971 war criminals just days ahead of his murder, the BDnews reported.