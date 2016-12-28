Bangladesh PM flight glitch: Court remands two Biman staffers

A Boeing-777 aircraft carrying Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina to Hungary on November 27 made emergency landing at Turkmenistan’s Ashgabat airport after a drop in fuel pressure was detected in one of the engines. (File photo: ANI) A Boeing-777 aircraft carrying Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina to Hungary on November 27 made emergency landing at Turkmenistan’s Ashgabat airport after a drop in fuel pressure was detected in one of the engines. (File photo: ANI)

A Dhaka court today remanded two suspended Biman Bangladesh Airlines staffers for a week in a case filed over the technical glitch that forced a plane carrying prime minister Sheikh Hasina to Hungary to make an emergency landing in Turkmenistan. Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Zakir Hossain Tipu passed the remand order after Mahbub Alam, inspector of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit, produced the duo – engineer Rokonuzzaman and junior technician Siddiqur Rahman – before the court. A Boeing-777 aircraft carrying Hasina to Hungary on November 27 made emergency landing at Turkmenistan’s Ashgabat airport after a drop in fuel pressure was detected in one of the engines.

After the emergency landing, engineers found that a nut was loose causing the oil pressure loss and officials say a ‘human error’ caused the glitch.

Biman authorities formed a technical probe committee the following day to find the reason behind the incident.

Based on the findings of the probe committee, Biman first suspended six employees and later three others and filed the case against them, The Daily Star reported.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, Biman Bangladesh Airlines and Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh (CAAB) had separately investigated the incident and have already reported their findings.

According to the FIR, proof has been found that the nine suspects “would collude in schemes that involved negligence towards machinery… to take part in sabotage”, bdnews24.com reported.