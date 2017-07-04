Major industrial accidents in Bangladesh since 2005

People look at a fire at a packaging factory outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. (Source: Reuters) People look at a fire at a packaging factory outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 10, 2016. (Source: Reuters)

A factory boiler exploded in a garment factory near the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka, killing at least 10 and injuring over a dozen others. The authorities say the accident hit one of the world’s biggest garment producers in the region called Multifabs Limited, which supplies its knitted apparel to clients in Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Russia, Spain, Netherlands and Britain.

In the last 12 years, there have been 10 major industrial accidents in the country, which has exposed its laxed laws and regulations, regarding building constructions and safety of workers employed in the garment manufacturing industry. Factory blast leaves 10 dead: Read more

Here is a look at 10 major industry accidents in the Bangladesh, since 2005:

* In January 2005, a factory fire killed 22 people and injured 50 other.

* Again in April 2005, around 64 workers were killed and 100 others injured when a factory building collapsed in Dhaka.

* In February 2006, a factory building collapse left 21 workers dead and over a dozen injured.

* Again in February 2006, just a few days later, a fire at textile factory in the port city of Chittagong kills 65 workers and injures dozens.

* In February 2010, a fire in the garment factory left 21 dead and 50 injured.

* In December 2010, a fire at a factory supplying to global retailers caused the death of 26 people and injures about 100 near Dhaka.

* In November 2012, a fire at th Tazreen Fashions factory which supplied to many western brands left 112 workers dead and caused injures to more than 150. This was the deadliest factory fire in Bangladesh’s history.

* In April 2013, in the worst ever industrial accident in Bangladesh, at least 1,136 people are killed and hundreds injured when an eight-storey building housing five garment factories collapsed on the outskirts of Dhaka. The collapse of the Rana Plaza was also the world’s most deadly industrial accident since the 1984 Bhopal disaster in India.

* In August 2016, more than 100 people fall ill after inhaling toxic gas that leaked from a fertilizer factory in the port city of Chittagong.

* In September, 2016, a fire at Tampaco Foils, a food and cigarette packaging factory, in the north of Dhaka, left at least 34 people dead and injured dozens other.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd