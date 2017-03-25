Bangladesh: Crocodile kills student after being poked with a stick

A holiday at home in Bangladesh turned tragic for a student studying in Malaysia when he was killed by a crocodile on Saturday after he poked at it. Asaduzzaman Rony, 29, a student at a Malaysian university, had come to the Tengragiri Eco-Park in Barguna’s Taltoli Upazila, about 330 kms from Dhaka, with his friends and family, bdnews24 reported.

“He and his cousin Al-Amin crossed the boundary set for visitors and poked the crocodile with a stick to get a closer look of it,” a senior police officer said. “The crocodile bit him and dragged him inside water,” he said. The body of Rony, who had come to Bangladesh for a vacation, was recovered around 4 pm, he said.

