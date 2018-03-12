Nepal plane crash LIVE Updates: Bangladesh aircraft catches fire at Kathmandu airport, over 30 feared dead

Nepal plane crash: The cause of accident is not yet known. Nepal plane crash: The cause of accident is not yet known.

Several passengers are feared dead as a US-Bangla Biman aircraft carrying 67 passengers and four crew crashed at Tribhuvan International airport in Nepal’s Kathmandu on Monday. Eight bodies have been recovered from the site of the crash and more casualties are feared, reported Reuters. Airport security sources said about several passengers who were rescued in ‘critical condition’ have been sent to the hospital while there were many bodies lying in a charred condition.

“We cannot give the exact number of casualty as we are still finding out all details. At the moment, our priority is to rush the victims to the hospitals,” sources from the spot said, adding the fire has now been controlled.

The plane that was coming from Dhaka caught fire immediately after it hit the ground off the runway, the source added. The plane caught fire after it careened off the runway during landing and crashed onto a football ground near the airport, the Tribhuvan International Airport spokesperson, Prem Nath Thakur, was quoted as saying by the Kathmandu Post. Plumes of black smoke could be seen rising from the football ground where the plane crashed.

