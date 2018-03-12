Nepal plane crash LIVE Updates: Bangladesh aircraft catches fire at Kathmandu airport, over 30 feared dead

Several passengers are feared dead as a US-Bangla Biman aircraft carrying 67 passengers and four crew crashed at Tribhuvan International airport in Nepal’s Kathmandu on Monday. Eight bodies have been recovered from the site of the crash and more casualties are feared, reported Reuters. Airport security sources said about several passengers who were rescued in ‘critical condition’ have been sent to the hospital while there were many bodies lying in a charred condition.
“We cannot give the exact number of casualty as we are still finding out all details. At the moment, our priority is to rush the victims to the hospitals,” sources from the spot said, adding the fire has now been controlled.
The plane that was coming from Dhaka caught fire immediately after it hit the ground off the runway, the source added. The plane caught fire after it careened off the runway during landing and crashed onto a football ground near the airport, the Tribhuvan International Airport spokesperson, Prem Nath Thakur, was quoted as saying by the Kathmandu Post. Plumes of black smoke could be seen rising from the football ground where the plane crashed.
Basanta Bohora, one of the survivors of the plane crash recalled that the takeoff was normal from Dhaka but when the plane approached for landing in Kathmandu, the aircraft began to behave strangely, reported The Kathmandu Post
“All of a sudden the plane shook violently and there was a loud bang afterwards,” he said, “I was seated near the window and was able to break out of the window. I have no recollection after I got out of the plane, someone took me to Sinamangal hospital and from there my friends brought me to Norvic,” he said, “I have received injuries to my head and legs but I am fortunate that I survived the ordeal.”
Nepal police official says at least 38 people on broad have been killed and 23 injured in the Kathmandu plane crash. Ten people are still unaccounted for, reports news agency AP
The airport in Kathmandu has been the site of several plane crashes in the past.Small aircraft often run into trouble in the mountainous region. A Thai Airways flight from Bangkok crashed while trying to land in Kathmandu in 1992 killing all on board. n September 2012, a Sita Air turboprop plane carrying trekkers to Mount Everest hit a bird and crashed shortly after takeoff, killing all 19 on board.
An airline official said some injured passengers had been taken away by ambulance.``I can't say exactly how many have been rescued,'' Mohammed Selim, the airline's manager in Kathmandu, told Dhaka-based Somoy TV station by phone, reported AP. He also added that the plane had circled the airport twice as it waited for clearance to land
Nepalese army has been pressed into service and are on the ground to help in the rescue operations, reports The Kathmandu Post
Nepalese rescuers stand near a passenger plane from Bangladesh that crashed at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal (AP)
Director General of Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (Caan) Sanjiv Gautam said that the plane was out of control when it attempted to land on the runway. “The aircraft was permitted to land from the Southern side of the runway over Koteshwor but it landed from the Northern side,” said Gautam suspecting the aircraft might have sustained some technical glitches. “We are yet to ascertain the reason behind the unusual landing,” he added, reported The Kathmandu Post
Amanda Summers, an American who works in Nepal, watched the crash happen from the terrace of her home office. ``It was flying so low I thought it was going to run into the mountains,'' she said. She said it was unclear if it had reached the runway when it landed. ``All of a sudden there was a blast and then another blast,'' she said, as reported by news agency AP
There were 67 passengers in the aircraft, Reuters reported. Of them, around 17 have been rescued and are being sent to hospitals for treatment.
An employee who answered the phone at the US-Bangla offices in Dhaka said no one was available to talk. “I have no other details,” said the employee, who refused to give his name. “But a bad incident has happened," reported news agency AP
All flights in and out of the Tribhuvan International Airport have been cancelled following the crash.