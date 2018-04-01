Bangladesh: 8 killed, 23 injured as bus plunges into ditch

At least eight people were killed and 23 others injured on Sunday after their vehicle plunged into a roadside ditch in Bangladesh’s Gopalganj district, according to a media report. The bus plunged into the ditch after the driver lost control over his vehicle, Dhaka Tribune reported.

The accident took place in Bishombordi area under Muksudpur upazila of Gopalganj district, police said, underlining that the identities of the deceased has not been ascertained yet.

“A bus of Shugandha Poribohon plunged into a roadside ditch after its driver lost control over the steering, killing six people on the spot,” said Mohidul Islam, Muksudpur Sindhoya ghat police outpost Sub-Inspector (SI).

He said the injured were sent to different hospitals, including Faridpur Medical College Hospital. “Two of the injured died after being sent to the hospital,” Gopalganj Superintendent of Police Mohammad Sayedur Rahman Khan said.

