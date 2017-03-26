Bangladesh: 12 labourers killed in road accident

Those killed were from Damurhuda Upazila. Google Maps image Those killed were from Damurhuda Upazila. Google Maps image

At least 12 labourers were killed on Sunday when a truck collided head-on with a mini van on a highway connecting Dhaka and southern Khulna town in Bangladesh’s Chuadanga district, police said. The labourers were killed when the truck collided head-on with the mini van, carrying 18 day labours, officer-in-charge of local police station Abu Jihad was quoted as saying by the Daily Star.

Those killed were from Damurhuda Upazila. Though their identity could not be immediately ascertained, police said they were believed to be wage labourers. The injured have been admitted at Chuadanga Sadar hospital.

Bangladesh has one of the highest fatality rates for road accidents in the world. Hundreds of people die in road accidents every year. Bad roads and rash driving cause most of the accidents.

