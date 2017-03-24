Bangladesh: 10 killed road accident

At least 10 people, including four minor children, were killed today as a cement-laden truck overturned in central Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district. Nine people died on the spot, three being minor children, while another succumbed to his wounds as he was rushed to a nearby hospital along with four other injured people, police said.

“The passengers wanted to take a ride on the cement laden truck (to reach their destination) at a low fare while they were buried under the heavy cement sacks as it overturned,” a police officer said. He said five of the dead appeared to be members of a single family.

The vehicle, with 15 passengers onboard, fell off track and overturned at Meherbarhi where the road had been dug for construction of a four-lane highway. The victims were then buried under the cement sacks.

