Balochistan blast: 11 killed in explosion in Pakistan’s restive province

At least 11 people were killed, including four policemen and 20 others were injured in an explosion in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province on Friday, news agency PTI reported. The incident occurred near Inspector General of Police Ehsan Mehboob’s office on Gulistan Road area of the provincial capital, Quetta.

The Deputy Inspector General Police Abdul Razzaq Cheema, while speaking to media, said the nature of the blast is yet to be determined. Cheema was quoted by PTI as saying, “We cannot say anything about the nature of the attack. Investigations are going on.” Speaking further, the officer added, “Security officials had tried to stop a car near Shuhada Chowk and the blast occurred moments later; however, we are still not sure if the car was the source of the blast.” Fareed Sumalan, a doctor at the Civil Hospital, confirmed the media that eleven persons were killed in the attack, out of which four were police officers. Speaking on the number of injuries, he said nine security officials were among the wounded.

However, no terrorist outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack. Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province has been facing insurgency by Baloch nationalists and Islamist militants.

