Balochistan: Pak’s deputy chairman senate escapes assassination attempt, blast kills at least 25 others

Pakistan’s Senate deputy chairman Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri Pakistan’s Senate deputy chairman Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri

Pakistan’s Senate deputy chairman Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on Friday narrowly escaped an assassination attempt with injuries when a suicide bomber targeted his convoy, killing at least 25 people and wounding 35 others in the restive Balochistan province. Haideri was injured just after his convoy left a mosque in Mastung district, east of the provincial capital Quetta. In an interview to a news channel in Pakistan, Haideri said: “I am alive, Allah has saved my life, it was a sudden blast, broken pieces of the windscreen hit me, I am injured but safe. The driver and other people sitting next to me were badly injured.”

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Haideri is a member of one of the influential political parties called Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), which is in a coalition with Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif’s government. The deputy chairman’s party is affiliated to the Deoband revivalist movement within Sunni Islam. This movement has traditionally found favour among ethnic Pashtuns situated along the Afghan-Pakistan border as as well as one of the main forces behind influencing the Taliban. It’s interesting to note that although the party leaders have been a driving force behind negotiating with the Pakistan Taliban, they have been frequently targeted in the past.

The attack took place in Balochistan, one of Pakistan’s restive provinces. Various militant groups have carried out multiple attacks on security forces here as well.

