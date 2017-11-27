Bali volcano eruption LIVE UPDATES: Indonesia raises alert level to highest stage, closes airport leaving thousands stranded

A view of Mount Agung volcano erupting from Culik village in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia November 27, 2017. REUTERS A view of Mount Agung volcano erupting from Culik village in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia November 27, 2017. REUTERS

Indonesia has raised the alert for Bali’s Mount Agung volcano to the highest level of four on Monday and asked residents to immediately evacuate areas near the summit, warning of the “imminent” risk of a larger eruption. Flights were diverted from the island’s airport following the warning and the presence of volcanic ash from the erupting Agung.

“Continuing plumes of smoke are occasionally accompanied by explosive eruptions and the sound of weak blasts that can be heard up to 12 km (seven miles) from the peak,” the Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) said in a statement. “Rays of fire are increasingly visible from night to the following day. This indicates the potential for a larger eruption is imminent,” it said.

09.10 am: Video released by Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency shows water and volcanic debris flowing down the slopes of the ash-spewing Mount Agung on Bali as rain falls on the island.

In addition to the increased eruption. Lahars (mud flows) will also increase as rain around Mount #Agung increases. Currently Bali has entered the rainy season. Beware of Lahars.

Do not enter dangerous radius and areas around the rivers. #Bali http://t.co/B6Pm325MP9 — Dr Janine Krippner (@janinekrippner) November 27, 2017

08.55 am: Cold lava flows, also known as lahar, are expected to increase amid an eruption of Mount Agung, a disaster agency said on Monday, after sounding its highest-level warning over the volanco’s activity. “Watch out for lahar floods (cold lava) around Mt Agung,” agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said on social network Twitter. “Lahar floods have already occurred in several places on the slopes,” he added, referring to expectations of increased rain in the current wet season.

08.45 am: Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency says Bali’s international airport is closed for 24 hours due to volcano alert. Tens of thousands of travellers are stranded. Flight information boards showed rows of cancelations as tourists arrived at the busy Bali airport expecting to catch flights home.

08.35 am: Indonesian authorities raise alert for Bali volcano to highest level, order people within 10 kilometres to leave. “In anticipation of the possibility and imminent risk of disaster, PVMBG (the Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Centre) raised Mount Agung alert level from three to four,” the Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) said in a statement.

08.25 am: Jet Airways 9W4622 from Bali Denpasar Airport (DPS) to Singapore cancelled after an eruption at Mount Agung (ANI)

08.15 am: Malaysia Airlines will be cancelling all flights between Kuala Lumpur and Denpasar-Bali on November 27 after an eruption. The airline is monitoring the situation closely and will adjust its flight operations into, out of Ngurah Rai International Airport when necessary (ANI)

The mount rises majestically over eastern Bali at a height of just over 3,000 metres (9,800 feet). When it last erupted in 1963, it had killed more than 1,000 people and razed several villages.

