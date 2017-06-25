Bahawalpur oil tanker fire Live updates: At least 100 burnt to death, over 40 injured in Pakistan’s Eid tragedy

Pakistan oil tanker Live: At least 100 dead, over 40 reported injured in Bahawalpur after fire tanker caught fire. Pakistan oil tanker Live: At least 100 dead, over 40 reported injured in Bahawalpur after fire tanker caught fire.

At least 100 people were burnt to death while 40 others were injured after an oil tanker caught fire in Bahawalpur city of Pakistan’s Punjab state, the Dawn reported on Sunday. According to the Pakistani newspaper, the tanker caught fire Sunday morning after it overturned. Radio Pakistan reported that people gathered around the tanker to collect oil before the vehicle burst into blames. At least six cars and 12 motorcycles were damaged in the incident, the Dawn reported.

Fire services reportedly arrived at the site shortly after the incident. Rescue operations are currently underway. The injured are being transferred to a nearby hospital.

Pakistan oil tanker fire Live Updates:

10:25 am: Dr. Rizwan Naseer, director of Punjab provincial rescue services, says rescuers are collecting the badly burned bodies, many beyond recognition, news agency AP reported.

10:20 am: According to reports, the overturned tanker exploded after fuel leakage from its damaged containter caught fire.

10:15 am: There is a lot of discrepancy reported in the number of injured civilians in the incident. The Dawn is reporting 75 people have been injured. Duniya News is reporting at least 120 people have been injured who have been shifted to Victoria Hospital for medical assistance. Radio Pakistan and AP are reporting 50 people have been injured.

