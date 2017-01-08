Latest News
  • Baghdad car bombing: At least 12 killed, 50 wounded in Shi’ite district

Baghdad car bombing: Police and medical sources said the blast killed at least 12 people.

By: Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: January 8, 2017 12:57 pm
baghdad blast, baghdad car bomb attack, baghdad explosion, iraq explosion, baghdad news, world news Baghdad blast: The explosion hit the mainly Shi’ite district of Jamila, the sources said.(Source: Google maps)

A car bomb blast killed at least 12 people and wounded 50 others at a vegetable market in eastern Baghdad on Sunday, police and medical sources said. The explosion hit the mainly Shi’ite district of Jamila, the sources said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing.

A series of attacks in the Iraqi capital and other cities in just over a week has killed dozens of people. Several have been claimed by Islamic State, which is coming under increasing pressure from a US-backed offensive in Mosul, its last major stronghold in Iraq.

