Bad Hombre: Mexicans march against Trump

A woman carries an effigy of U.S. President Donald Trump during a march to protest against Trump’s proposed border wall and to call for unity, in Mexico City, Mexico, February 12, 2017. REUTERS A woman carries an effigy of U.S. President Donald Trump during a march to protest against Trump’s proposed border wall and to call for unity, in Mexico City, Mexico, February 12, 2017. REUTERS

Voicing out their ire against President Donald Trump, Mexicans took to the streets and merged on Mexico City’s main avenue, Paseo de la Reforma, which is near the US embassy.

The demonstrators convened on the avenue where riot police and barricades were staked out to avoid any untoward developments, as a sea of Mexican flags and anti-Trump signs flocked near the embassy, reports CNN.

The march comes amid protests in the United States against Trump and the administration’s deportations of undocumented immigrants as well as his executive order barring travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the country.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Other than immigration, protesters also expressed their concern about the possibility of new taxes on Mexican goods and remittances, as well as the prospect of the United States withdrawing from a trade deal with Mexico. Last Sunday, Trump had asserted that the deportations should come as no surprise, as the crackdown on “illegal criminals” is merely the keeping of his campaign promise.