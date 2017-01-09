Babur-3: Salient features of Pakistan’s nuclear capable submarine cruise-missile

Screen grab from the launch video of the missile. Screen grab from the launch video of the missile.

Pakistan on Monday successfully test fired its nuclear capable submarine cruise-missile Babur-3 from an undisclosed location in the Indian Ocean. Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has congratulated the nation and the military on the first successful test-fire of the SLCM, his office said in a statement.

“The successful test of Babur-3 is a manifestation of Pakistan’s technological progress and self-reliance,” according to the statement.

The test was conducted in the presence of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, DG Strategic Plans Division (SPD) Lieutenant General Mazhar Jamil, Commander Naval Strategic Force Command (NSFC), senior officials, scientists and engineers from Scientific Strategic Organizations.

Babur-3 is the sea-based variant of Ground Launched Cruise Missile (GLCM) Babur-2 which was successfully test fired by Pakistan in December 2016.

Here are the salient features of the missile Babur-3:

* The missile has a range of 450 km.

* It has underwater controlled propulsion and advanced guidance and navigation features, duly augmented by Global Navigation, Terrain and Scene Matching Systems.

* The missile features terrain hugging and sea skimming flight capabilities to evade hostile radars and air defenses, in addition to certain stealth technologies, in an emerging regional Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) environment

* The missile, in land-attack mode, is capable of delivering various types of payloads and will provide Pakistan with a Credible Second Strike Capability, augmenting deterrence.

