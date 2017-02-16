Three Pakistani soldiers killed in IED blast

At least three Pakistani soldiers, including a captain, were on Thursday killed when an improvised explosive device. (Representational Image) At least three Pakistani soldiers, including a captain, were on Thursday killed when an improvised explosive device. (Representational Image)

At least three Pakistani soldiers, including a captain, were on Thursday killed when an improvised explosive device, exploded near a security vehicle patrolling in the country’s troubled Balochistan province. “An IED exploded on army convoy in Awaran district, Balochistan. Three soldiers including a captain were killed,” the Pakistan Army’s media wing said in a statement.

Two soldiers were also injured in the attack, it said.

Awaran is considered one of the most sensitive and troubled districts of Balochistan. The district has witnessed regular attack on security forces in the past.