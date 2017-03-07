Avalanche hits French ski slope, many skiers trapped: Police

An avalanche has hit a French ski slope at Tignes ski resort, engulfing many skiers, local police have said, adding that rescue operations are underway. A police spokesman quoted by local newspaper Le Dauphine said several people were buried by the avalanche that came down on a busy ski slope. The Savoie prefecture said the avalanche struck on Tuesday morning without giving details about potential casualties.

In February this year, two teenage boys were among four French snowboarders that were killed in at the ski resort of Tignes in France following an avalanche. Last winter, there were 45 accidents, causing 21 deaths.

