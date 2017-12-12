Austria: Explosion at natural gas plant leaves one dead, 18 injured

Devalued Degree
There was no immediate word on what caused the blast Tuesday at the plant in Baumgarten an der March, east of Vienna, where pipelines connect and gas is compressed.

An explosion on Tuesday at a natural gas facility near Austria’s border with Slovakia left one person dead, authorities said.

A further 18 people were injured in the morning blast at the plant in Baumgarten an der March, east of Vienna, regional Red Cross official Sonja Kellner said. Two medical helicopters were sent to the scene, the Austria Press Agency reported.

The explosion set off a fire, which operator Gas Connect said was contained by midmorning. The facility was shut down, Gas Connect spokesman Armin Teichert said.

Police wrote on Twitter that the situation “is under control.”

There was no immediate word on what caused the blast at the plant, where pipelines connect and gas from Russia, Norway and other countries is compressed.

