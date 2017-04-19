Australians provide help after gas attack on Iraqi troops

Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull

Australian troops provided help after the Islamic State group attacked Iraqi government troops with some type of gas in western Mosul, Australia’s prime minister said on Wednesday. Joint Operation Command in Iraq spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool told The Associated Press that six soldiers suffered breathing problems from the attack on Sunday and were treated in a nearby field clinic.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said no Australian military advisers were affected by the gas.

“My advice right at the moment is that no Australian troops were affected by the chemical attack, but Australian forces did provide assistance following the attack,” Turnbull told Australian Broadcasting Corp. “Now that’s my current advice which I received literally in the last few minutes,” he added. ABC reported that the Iraqi military unit that was attacked had both Australian and U.S. military advisers.

An investigation was launched to determine what type of gas was used. Australia has 300 troops and New Zealand 110 troops involved in military training at the Taji Military Complex northwest of Baghdad.

