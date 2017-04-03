Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull expected to visit India next week

Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull; above. His visit will be an opportunity to further build relations with India which may include discussions on trade, defence, education and skills sector.

(Source: File) Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull; above. His visit will be an opportunity to further build relations with India which may include discussions on trade, defence, education and skills sector.(Source: File)

Australian premier Malcolm Turnbull is likely to make his first official visit to India next week to further build on relations with India during talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in areas like trade, defence, education and skills sector.

Turnbull will be accompanied by his Education and Training Minister Simon Birmingham who is leading the ‘Australia India Skills Mission’ comprising a strong delegation of education experts, official sources said.

Turnbull’s office did not divulge details of the official programme, saying “Prime Minister’s travel arrangements could not be revealed until an official announcement is made”.

The visit will be an opportunity to further build relations with India which may include discussions on trade, defence, education and skills sector.

Modi invited Turnbull to India last year during the G-20 Summit in China.

Turnbull, 62, became Australia’s Prime Minister on September 15, 2015.

Craig Jeffrey, Director of Australia India Institute (AII), a Melbourne-based think-tank, said the two leaders (Turnbull and Modi) will have a natural affinity as both placed a premium on youth, jobs and innovation.

He said that the visit was a crucial moment for reflecting on the complementary strengths of higher education in India and Australia.

“Flow of people and ideas knit Australia and India together. Now is the time to capitalise on these connections,” Jeffrey said.

Australia India Business council (AIBC) national chair Sheba Nandkeolyar attached great importance to the upcoming trip. “A visit by another Prime Minister is highly regarded in India. This implies that Australia means business and India is viewed as a strategic partner,” he said.

She further said the delegation will be an opportunity to establish stronger links with Indian counterparts and gain a deeper understanding of the Indian training market and the challenges it faces in educating and skilling its large population.

“We have several AIBC delegates in this mission and while there may be no FTA (free-trade agreement) – there will be certainly a lot of bilateral business opportunities that will unfold both for Australia & India,” she said.

She said that the bilateral business engagement between the two sides had grown in recent years and there was an upsurge in the trade figures.

“Australia has a lot to offer beyond the traditional areas of the trade relationship hinging on Minerals & Energy. Proudly both countries already enjoy a strategic Defence Partnership with regular visits from both end,” Nandkeolyar, who hoped for more agreements to be signed during the visit, said.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now