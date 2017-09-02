Australian military probes ‘rumours’ of possible war crimes in Afghanistan

Australia is not a member of NATO but is a staunch US ally and has had troops in Afghanistan since 2002. As recently as May, Australia recommitted to the 16-year-long, seemingly intractable war against the Taliban and other Islamist militants by sending an additional 30 troops to Afghanistan to join the NATO-led training and assistance mission. (Photo: Wiki Commons) Australia is not a member of NATO but is a staunch US ally and has had troops in Afghanistan since 2002. As recently as May, Australia recommitted to the 16-year-long, seemingly intractable war against the Taliban and other Islamist militants by sending an additional 30 troops to Afghanistan to join the NATO-led training and assistance mission. (Photo: Wiki Commons)

Australia’s military watchdog has issued a public plea for information regarding rumours of possible war crimes committed by Australian troops in Afghanistan. The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported in July on an alleged cover-up of the killing of an Afghan boy as well as hundreds of pages of leaked defence force documents relating to the secretive operations of the country’s special forces.

On Friday, the Inspector-General of the Australian Defence Force released a statement saying it was conducting an inquiry “into rumours of possible breaches of the Laws of Armed Conflict” by Australian troops in Afghanistan between 2005 and 2016.

“The inquiry would like anyone who has information regarding possible breaches of the Laws of Armed Conflict by Australian forces in Afghanistan, or rumours of them, to contact the inquiry,” the statement read.

Australia is not a member of NATO but is a staunch US ally and has had troops in Afghanistan since 2002. As recently as May, Australia recommitted to the 16-year-long, seemingly intractable war against the Taliban and other Islamist militants by sending an additional 30 troops to Afghanistan to join the NATO-led training and assistance mission.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App