Australian writer detained by US border police, says ‘insulted’ by treatment

An Australian children’s book author Mem Fox was reportedly detained and insulted by US border control agents at the Los Angeles airport, UK-based newspaper The Guardian reported. The Guardian reported that Fox was on her way to a conference in Milwaukee, Wisconsin earlier this month when she was stopped by border control agents. Fox is famous for her best-selling books such as Ten Little Fingers and Ten Little Toes and Possum Magic.

According to The Guardian, she told Australian Broadcasting Corporation she was questioned by border agents in a room full of people for two hours. She said that the experience left her so harrowed that she felt like she had been physically assaulted. She has even suggested that she might never return to the US after the incident.

“I have never in my life been spoken to with such insolence, treated with such disdain, with so many insults and with so much gratuitous impoliteness,” Fox was quoted as saying. “I felt like I had been physically assaulted which is why, when I got to my hotel room, I completely collapsed and sobbed like a baby, and I’m 70 years old.”

According to The Guardian, the author blamed US President’s proposed travel ban as the reason for the “aggressive questioning” by the border police. She said despite having travelled to America 116 times before without incident, she was questioned over her visa. She was eventually granted access.

Fox received an apology from the US officials through email after lodging a complaint over her treatment with the Australian embassy in Washington and the US embassy in Canberra.

