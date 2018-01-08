Sydney records hottest day in almost 80 years

Top News
New South Wales Police Deputy Commissioner Catherine Burn said the state's heat wave plan had been activated to respond to "severe to extreme heat conditions.''

January 8, 2018
Dangerous heat is roasting parts of Australia with temperatures that haven’t been seen in decades. The temperature in Sydney hit an almost 80-year-high of 47.3 degrees Celsius (117 Fahrenheit) on Sunday -a sharp contrast to the bitter cold that has gripped much of the United States.

The temperature was just shy of the city’s all-time high of 47.8 C (118F), set in 1939. New South Wales Police Deputy Commissioner Catherine Burn said the state’s heat wave plan had been activated to respond to “severe to extreme heat conditions.” Thousands were left without power, and total fire bans were put in place as officials warned of a severe danger. Residents were urged to drink extra water and limit their time outdoors because of air pollution resulting from the hot weather.

  1. Vimal Sehgal
    Jan 8, 2018 at 11:30 am
    These extreme weather conditions and climate changes in the world are due to mans greed. Thus Instead of living in harmony with nature man has put polluting factories and cars and has raped planet earth in different ways due to his greed. Thus earth soil water air everything is polluted. These climate changes will get worse with the passage of time unless man changes his ways drastically
