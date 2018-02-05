Australia: Lord Mayor of Melbourne quits over sexual harassment allegations

Robert Doyle’s resignation was confirmed by Deputy Lord Mayor Arron Wood (Tiwtter/Robert Doyle) Robert Doyle’s resignation was confirmed by Deputy Lord Mayor Arron Wood (Tiwtter/Robert Doyle)

The Lord Mayor of Melbourne has announced his resignation after he was accused in 2017 of sexual harassment, his deputy said on Monday. Robert Doyle’s resignation was confirmed by Deputy Lord Mayor Arron Wood here, Efe news reported.

Doyle’s resignation comes after his lawyers advised last week that he was “suffering serious ill health” due to stress resulting from the claims. “All parties involved in these circumstances are very distressed and my thoughts are with everyone involved,” Wood said.

“We recognise that this is an extremely difficult time for Doyle, his wife Emma Page-Campbell, and his four children. We are very hopeful that he has a full and speedy recovery from his current ill health,” he added. “Additional time was required to finalise the probe into the allegations made against him,” a statement by the City of Melbourne siad.

The investigation was opened in December after Doyle was accused of sexual misconduct by Councilor Tessa Sullivan, who stepped down from her role over Doyle’s alleged behaviour.

Doyle welcomed the investigation, calling the allegations “thoroughly abhorrent”, and said he would “cooperate fully to clear (his) name”.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App