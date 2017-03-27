Australia: Kerala man injured after attack by group shouting racial insults

The victim who suffered the racial attack. (Facebook/Li Max Joy/File) The victim who suffered the racial attack. (Facebook/Li Max Joy/File)

A cab driver from Kerala was injured after a group of teenagers attacked him on Saturday, newspaper The Hindu reported Monday. The victim, Li Max Joy, belongs to Meenadom, a village in Kottayam. He suffered injuries on his head after the purported racial attack. The Hindu spoke to Joy who said he was outside a McDonald’s outlet, having parked his car after 10 hours of driving when the group attacked him “shouting ethnic insults” and punched him in the face. Joy resides at Hobart in Tasmania.

Joy told the The Hindu he had stopped to use the washroom; but inside, he found the group arguing. When he left the washroom, the group came after him. “a six-footer with brown hair and black T-shirt, started punching me and hurling abuses,” he was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Joy was later taken to and admitted at the Royal Hobart Hospital with bleeding wounds. He reported the incident to the police after he was discharged from the hospital. “They were angry at the McDonald’s staff but turned their anger on me in the car park and then inside the store,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

The Australian media quoted Joy as saying “the racial mood is definitely changing. It is continuous now. Many other drivers have been abused but not everyone reports it to the police.” Joy has been living in Australia for eight years.

Kottayam Lok Sabha MP Jose K Mani condemned the incident and said he will raise the issue with the External Affairs Ministry on Monday.

(with agency inputs)

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now