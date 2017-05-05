Australia budget to map faster route to surplus

The Australian government is expected to reveal a faster narrowing of the country’s yawning deficit next week in a federal budget that will also seek to appease the electorate over rising housing unaffordability. Keeping a tight leash on expenses and encouraged by an unexpected late windfall from higher commodity prices, the government is targeting a surplus by 2021 amid lingering concerns about Australia’s prized triple-A credit rating.

“Two basic principles underpin our commitment to budget repair,” Treasurer Scott Morrison told a recent business conference. “First of all, you don’t spend money you don’t have. Second, by achieving savings you can reduce the deficit and make the investments needed to deliver and build upon the services that Australians rely on.”

Some unpopular measures have already been flagged, including cuts to higher education spending and welfare as Morrison hopes to secure a surplus after 12 consecutive years in the red.

He had projected a shortfall of around A$36.5 billion for this financial year, lower than 2016/17 forecast of A$37.1 billion.

Economists expect the number to show a further improvement of about A$10 billion in the May 9 budget, largely thanks to higher prices of iron ore – Australia’s top export.

The government has repeatedly promised steps to slash debt and raise tax revenues but has failed to pass any major reforms in a hostile Senate where it has a wafer-thin majority.

“Over the last few years, the narrowing of the budget deficit has been slower than what the government had projected and we’ve seen the government’s projections moving out for when the budget will be balanced,” Marie Diron, Associate Managing Director, Moody’s Investors Service, told Reuters.

“So what we’ll be looking at next week is what is the overall shape of the projections, what is the pace of fiscal consolidation and what are the measures being taken to achieve that?”

S&P Global Ratings, which put Australia on negative watch last July, citing weakened prospects for improvement in budgetary performance, declined to comment on its expectations.

Australia is among just a dozen countries with the top rating from all three credit agencies, but slower economic growth in recent years and its stubborn fiscal deficit have jeopardised its pristine ranking.

GROWTH FORECAST

Morrison is expected to upgrade forecasts for economic growth. The A$1.7 trillion economy expanded at 2.4 percent through the year to December 2016, ahead of most of its rich world peers.

Australia posted a trade surplus of A$3.1 billion in March, helped by higher iron ore and coal prices, with economists expecting a tiny current account surplus for the quarter, the first since the mid 1970s.

Although commodity prices have eased in recent weeks, they are well above 2016 lows as well as the government’s earlier forecasts of $60 a tonne.

Morrison also faces questions about affordable housing which has become a political hot potato, and is expected to announce some measures to address the problem.

However, he is unlikely to tweak a tax break overwhelmingly favoured by wealthy property investors known as ‘negative gearing’, which the opposition Labor Party blames for runaway house prices.

Property prices in Sydney and Melbourne – Australia’s two most populous cities – are racing at a blistering 16 percent and 15 percent, respectively.

The government has indicated that it will outline spending for a A$5 billion second international airport in Sydney – Australia’s most populous city. It is also expected to announce further spending on infrastructure, including transport.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now