Suspected Texas bomber kills self as police close in-officials

Police had tracked the suspect to a hotel near Austin, the state's capital city, and were following him when he pulled to the side of the road and detonated a device, killing himself, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley told reporters near the scene.

By: Reuters | Austin | Updated: March 21, 2018 4:06 pm
Law enforcement personnel investigate an incident that they said involved an incendiary device in the 9800 block of Brodie Lane in Austin, Texas, US, March 20, 2018. (Source: REUTERS)

A man suspected of a series of deadly bombings around Austin, Texas, blew himself up early on Wednesday on the side of a highway as police closed in on him, police officials said. Police had tracked the suspect to a hotel near Austin, the state’s capital city, and were following him when he pulled to the side of the road and detonated a device, killing himself, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley told reporters near the scene.

Two people were killed and more injured by a string of bombings in Austin, Texas’s capital city, that began early this month.

The bombings began with parcels left on doorsteps, then continued with a bomb apparently set off by a tripwire on Sunday and two packages that detonated at FedEx Corp facilities on Tuesday.

