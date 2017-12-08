African Union questions US decision on Jerusalem as Israeli capital

In this Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 file photo, participants gather for a group photo for the 28th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (AP Photo/File) In this Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 file photo, participants gather for a group photo for the 28th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (AP Photo/File)

The African Union Commission questioned the United State’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel.

US President Donald Trump administration announced on Wednesday that it recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s capital city and the relocation of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. “The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, notes with deep concern the decision of the United States Government to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel,” AU indicated in a statement released on Thursday, Xinhua reported.

According to the statement, the decision “will only increase tensions in the region and beyond and further complicate the search for a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.” “The Chairperson of the Commission reiterates the solidarity of the African Union with the Palestinian people and its support to their legitimate quest for an independent and sovereign state with East Jerusalem as its capital,” the statement added.

The chairperson further called for renewed international efforts to find a just and lasting solution to the conflict, “based on the existence of two States, Israel and Palestine, living side-by-side in peace and security, within the framework of relevant African Union and United Nations pronouncements.”

US President Donald Trump’s declaration on Wednesday to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital drew strong condemnation from the Arab states and the Islamic world, despite Israel hailing the move as “courageous and just decision.”

