Latest News
  • Attorney General Sessions to talk sanctuary cities in Philadelphia

Attorney General Sessions to talk sanctuary cities in Philadelphia

Attorney General Jeff Session who has challenged sanctuary on complying with federal immigration laws or risk losing federal grants, will be speaking with the federal law enforcement officials in Philadelphia about sanctuary cities.

By: AP | Philadelphia | Updated: July 21, 2017 12:17 pm
Jeff Sessions, Jeff Sessions lawyer, Jeff Sessions attorney, Charles Cooper, US presidential election, Russian influence in US presidential election, world news, indian express news AG Jeff Sessions will be in Philadelphia to interact with law enforcement officials about Sanctuary cities. (Source:AP)
Related News

United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions is bringing the federal fight over so-called sanctuary cities to Philadelphia. Sessions on Friday will visit the city that has said its local law enforcement will not act as immigration agents, a stance Sessions has challenged as unconstitutional.  A federal judge last week said he’s not likely to reinstate President Donald Trump’s executive order to cut funding from cities that limit cooperation with US immigration authorities.

Sessions recently singled out Philadelphia in speaking with law enforcement officials in Las Vegas, saying the city is “advertising” its policy and “protecting criminals.” Sessions’ trip comes on the heels of a New York Times interview published this week in which Trump expressed frustration with Sessions for recusing himself from the FBI probe into Russian election tampering.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 21: Latest News