At least 10 killed in Cairo church attack: Egypt Health Ministry

The Egyptian Interior Ministry on Friday announced that atleast 10 people have been killed in an attack on a Coptic church in a South Cairo suburb, reported Reuters. The officials stated that a gunman fired upon people outside the church. The firing was retaliated by the security forces and the resulting exchange of fire caused at least five casualties. The exchange of fire ended with the gunman shooting himself.

Egypt’s state-run MENA news agency quoted an official anonymously as informing that the attack in Helwan was perpetrated by two attackers. One of the assailants fled the attack site and is being pursued by the security forces.

Authorities have shut off the area around the church.

Coptic Christians in Egypt have been faced several attacks by extremist organisations.

The last reported attack on Egypt’s historic minority took place on December 11 after a bomb went off at Egypt’s main Coptic Christian cathedral, leaving at least 22 people dead and 35 wounded .

(With inputs from Reuters, AP; More details awaited)

