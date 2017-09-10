Atleast 90 dead after massive Mexican earthquake

A soldier walks by a partially collapsed structure in the town of Matias Romero, Oaxaca state, Mexico, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. One of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded in Mexico struck off the country’s southern coast, toppling hundreds of buildings, triggering tsunami evacuations and sending panicked people fleeing into the streets in the middle of the night.(AP Photo) A soldier walks by a partially collapsed structure in the town of Matias Romero, Oaxaca state, Mexico, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. One of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded in Mexico struck off the country’s southern coast, toppling hundreds of buildings, triggering tsunami evacuations and sending panicked people fleeing into the streets in the middle of the night.(AP Photo)

The number of casualties from the massive earthquake in Mexico has increased to at least 90 till Sunday after the emergency services in the southern state of Oaxaca confirmed that 71 people had died in the state alone. “It’s 71 (dead). Just for Oaxaca,” said Jesus Gonzalez, a spokesman for the state civil protection authority.

Around 15 people were left dead in the neighboring state of Chiapas, according to local authorities, while another four fatalities have also been confirmed in the state of Tabasco to the north. 37 more people were killed in the town of Juchitan.

An 8.1 magnitude earthquake that rattled Mexico off the coast of Chiapas on Thursday, was strong enough to cause buildings to sway violently. The tremor was stronger than the devastating 1985 earthquake that killed thousands in the Mexico city.

Relief measures have started in various towns of Mexico. Government cargo planes delivered much-needed supplies and the military began distributing boxes of food, though many residents of Juchintan complained that progress was slow and they hadn’t yet received assistance. Locals in Juchitan complained that the aid packages distributed had not arrived to many families. An army captain pleaded for patience but ultimately agreed to take two pickups full of packages and water to their neighborhood.

Eyewitness, Maria de Lourdes Quintana Lopez said she couldn’t wait for the government’s assistance as she oversaw the demolition of her family candy business’ warehouse. “We have to work so that we’re not overcome with sadness. We’re not going to wait for the government to do what it has to do,” Quintana said as reported by AP.

President Enrique Pena Nieto who was closely overlooking the rescue operations said that the authorities are making attempts to re-establish supplies of water and food and provide medical attention to those who need it. He also promised that the government would build rebuild the broken homes.

