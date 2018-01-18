Atleast 10 killed in suicide blasts in Nigeria

Fruits and scattered stalls are seen after two male suicide bombers detonated the bombs in Maiduguri, Nigeria. (Source: REUTERS) Fruits and scattered stalls are seen after two male suicide bombers detonated the bombs in Maiduguri, Nigeria. (Source: REUTERS)

At least 10 persons have been killed and 65 others injured in Nigeria’s Maiduguri city following two suicide blasts, police and rescue officials said.

Two persons suspected to be members of the terror group Boko Haram detonated their explosive devices on Wednesday at a local market in Muna Garage area located on the outskirts of Maiduguri, capital of the northern state of Borno, police said, Xinhua reported.

The blasts caused huge damage, said Damian Chukwu, the police chief in Borno.

The first blast occurred at the entrance of the market while the second blast went off at the centre of the market, Chukwu said.

Abdulkadir Ibrahim, a spokesman for the National Emergency Management Agency, said a total of 65 people were wounded in the attacks. They have been taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The attacks occurred close to a camp of the Internally Displaced Persons in Maiduguri, Ibrahim said.

Fruits and consumables were seen scattered in the market after the blasts, witnesses said.

Boko Haram is blamed for the death of over 20,000 people and displacement of millions of local people since 2009.

