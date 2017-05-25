Former Greek PM wounded after explosive device went off inside his car

Greek police say former Prime Minister Lucas Papademos (Above) has been wounded in an explosion in a car in central Athens. (Source: AP) Greek police say former Prime Minister Lucas Papademos (Above) has been wounded in an explosion in a car in central Athens. (Source: AP)

Former Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos was wounded after an explosive device went off inside the car he was travelling in Athens on Thursday, the police said. Two other people were injured in the blast.

Greek authorities have said that the explosion has not caused any life-threatening injuries to the former prime minister. Police, however, has not confirmed media reports that the explosion was caused by a parcel bomb.

Papademos served as the PM for a period of six months in 2011-2012. He has also served as the deputy governor of the European Central Bank.

Meanwhile, government spokesperson Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said that doctors had given him update on the condition of the three wounded. He said that all three were in “stable condition, are conscious and are undergoing all the necessary medical tests.”

(with inputs from agencies)

