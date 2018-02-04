  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News
  • At least two dead, over 50 injured in South Carolina train wreck

At least two dead, over 50 injured in South Carolina train wreck

The train with 139 passengers and eight crew members was traveling between New York and Miami when it hit the other train and derailed near Columbia, South Carolina, Amtrak officials told local media

By: Reuters | South Carolina (us) | Updated: February 4, 2018 5:43 pm
South Carolina train wreck, Carolina train wreck, South Carolina train accident, Carolina train accident, US Train Accident, World News, Latest World News, Indian Express, Indian Express News The collision happened about 2.30 A.M. (0730 GMT), according to local media (Google Maps)
Top News

An Amtrak train traveling in South Carolina collided with a CSX freight train on Sunday, killing two people and injuring more than 50, CNN and other media reported. The train with 139 passengers and eight crew members was traveling between New York and Miami when it hit the other train and derailed near Columbia, South Carolina, Amtrak officials told local media. The collision happened about 2.30 A.M. (0730 GMT), according to local media.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Feb 04: Latest News