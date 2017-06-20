At least eight drown in boat capsize off Kenya coast

Eight people died and at least two were missing after an overloaded boat capsized off Kenya’s Lamu Island today, police said. The small boat, carrying 30 passengers and cargo, was travelling from the island to the mainland when it capsized in rough seas. “Eight bodies have so far been retrieved. The bodies include one male, four females and three children,” the region’s deputy police commander Akello Odhiambo

He said 20 people were rescued by local divers and police. “Right now we are talking about two missing, but there are reports that it could be more but the chances are slim by the look of the boat and given it was also carrying goods,” said another senior police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity.

In January 2012 two passenger boats collided between Lamu Island and the mainland, leaving seven people dead. Several others sustained injuries while 15 were rescued. Lamu Island, part of a sleepy archipelago off southeastern Kenya, is home to the oldest Swahili settlement in East Africa, which is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

