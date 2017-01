A firefighter sprays water on the burned hulk of a bus that crashed and burst into flames near Verona, northern Italy, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Italian Firfighters/ANSA via AP) A firefighter sprays water on the burned hulk of a bus that crashed and burst into flames near Verona, northern Italy, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Italian Firfighters/ANSA via AP)

At least seven people are dead after a Hungarian bus carrying children crashed on a motorway in northern Italy, Italian media said today.

Dozens of injured were rushed to hospital following the accident in Verona yesterday, which occurred when the vehicle struck a pylon and caught fire, according to emergency workers cited in the reports. The French bus driver could be among the victims, Italian news agency Agi said.