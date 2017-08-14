Latest News
  • At least 4 people shot, killed in Mexican resort of Acapulco

At least 4 people shot, killed in Mexican resort of Acapulco

The deaths came as Mexico's violence reached new heights with 2,234 murders in June, the country's deadliest month in at least 20 years, according to government data

By: AP | Acapulco | Published:August 14, 2017 7:07 am
Mexican Resort Killing, Acapulco Resort Killing, Mexican Resort Murder, Acapulco Resort Murder, Mexican Acapulco Resort Killing, Mexican Acapulco Resort Murder, World News, Latest World News, Indian Express, Indian Express News Federal police investigators take notes by the body of a man shot in broad daylight on the asphalt of a central avenue in Acapulco, Mexico, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. (AP Photo)
Top News

At least four people have been shot and killed in the Pacific resort of Acapulco, which has become a hotspot in Mexico’s rising drug violence. An Associated Press journalist saw the four bodies, including a man who lay on a central avenue in Acapulco in broad daylight Sunday with a pink towel over his face. Pedestrians watched from a footbridge as police secured the scene.

The deaths came as Mexico’s violence reached new heights with 2,234 murders in June, the country’s deadliest month in at least 20 years, according to government data. For the first six months of 2017, authorities nationwide recorded 12,155 homicide investigations, or 31 percent more than the 9,300 during the same period last year. The once-glamorous resort of Acapulco has struggled with surging violence.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. T
    Thomas Frank Lin
    Aug 14, 2017 at 7:28 am
    Do you want to ? Are you seeking for an opportunity to for money due to financial break down and you don’t know what to do, then contact us today and we shall offer you good amount of $409,000.00 USD, for your Kidney.My name is (Dr. Thomas Franklin ) Am the representative doctor of Apollo Hospital New Delhi . Our hospital is specialized in Kidney Surgery and we also deal with buying and transplantation of kidneys with a living an corresponding donor. If you are interested in selling or buying kidney’s please don’t hesitate to contact us via whats app message only 91
    Reply
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 14: Latest News