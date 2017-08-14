At least 4 people shot, killed in Mexican resort of Acapulco

- Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2017: Facebook and Whatsapp Messages, Greetings, SMS, Status and Images for your loved ones
At least four people have been shot and killed in the Pacific resort of Acapulco, which has become a hotspot in Mexico’s rising drug violence. An Associated Press journalist saw the four bodies, including a man who lay on a central avenue in Acapulco in broad daylight Sunday with a pink towel over his face. Pedestrians watched from a footbridge as police secured the scene.
The deaths came as Mexico’s violence reached new heights with 2,234 murders in June, the country’s deadliest month in at least 20 years, according to government data. For the first six months of 2017, authorities nationwide recorded 12,155 homicide investigations, or 31 percent more than the 9,300 during the same period last year. The once-glamorous resort of Acapulco has struggled with surging violence.
