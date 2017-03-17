Pakistan: 3 soldiers, 8 militants killed in operation

Two attacks in Pakistan left three soldiers dead on Friday. (Representational Image) Two attacks in Pakistan left three soldiers dead on Friday. (Representational Image)

At least three Pakistani soldiers and eight Taliban militants were killed Friday when terrorists launched cross-border attacks from Afghanistan on training facilities of the frontier troops in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said. “Terrorists from across the Pak-Border attempted physical attack on Pak FC (Frontier Constabulary) Post in Khyber Agency,” said a military statement, adding that six militants and two soldiers were also killed in the exchange of fire.

The attack in Khyber tribal district was claimed by Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA), a faction of the umbrella Pakistani Taliban.

Another terrorist attack was also foiled at an FC training centre in Charsadda. One soldier was killed while another was injured when suicide bombers stormed the training centre located in Charsadda district.

During the exchange of fire, two suicide bombers were killed, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The latest incident comes at a time when Pakistan and Afghanistan have reported progress during talks in London on the re-opening of the Pak-Afghan border.

The two sides had reportedly agreed to take “tangible” confidence-building measures to ease each other’s concerns, Dawn reported.

Last week, Five Taliban militants were killed by Pakistan army, who were plotting attacks on educational institutions and judicial complexes, during an operation that also left two soldiers dead in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

Pakistan last month launched Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad to clean the country of remnants of militants after dismantling their hideouts in remote tribal region.

