At least 20 migrants trying to reach Europe drowned on Sunday in the Mediterranean off the coast of Libya, a Reuters photographer said. Photographer Darrin Zammit Lupi, who is aboard the rescue ship Phoenix, said he saw 20 bodies while a dinghy was being helped by the crew of the ship, run by the Malta-based Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS).

More details awaited

