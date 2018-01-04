At least 20 killed, wounded in Kabul attack: official

At least 20 people were killed and wounded in a suicide attack in Kabul on Thursday (AP file photo) At least 20 people were killed and wounded in a suicide attack in Kabul on Thursday (AP file photo)

At least 20 people were killed and wounded in a suicide attack in the Afghan capital Kabul on Thursday, interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish said.

Officials said the bomber blew himself up after approaching a group of security personnel who had been conducting an operation against illegal drugs and alcohol sales in an area of Kabul not far from the US embassy.

More details are awaited.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App