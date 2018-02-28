At least 15 killed in Papua New Guinea earthquake, toll likely to rise

A house sits collapsed following a strong earthquake on Feb. 27, 2018, in Halagoli, Hela Province, Papua New Guinea. (AP photo) A house sits collapsed following a strong earthquake on Feb. 27, 2018, in Halagoli, Hela Province, Papua New Guinea. (AP photo)

The governor of the central Papua New Guinea region hit by an earthquake this week says that at least 15 people were killed and the toll may rise. Southern Highlands Governor William Powi told The Associated Press that communication remains difficult and authorities are still trying to assess the extent of the damage caused by Monday’s magnitude-7.5 earthquake.

Powi said Wednesday that four people in the capital, Mendi, were killed when their house collapsed on them and three were killed when their home was struck by a landslide. He says eight others were killed elsewhere. Dozens more were injured.

Three oil fields and a liquefied natural gas plant have shut. Powi says the quake caused “catastrophic havoc and destruction” and people remain traumatised.

