At China forum, Afghanistan slams Pak for exporting terror

Afghanistan took to the Boao Forum in China Saturday to underscore the need for regional cooperation to combat terror in the country and alluded that “foreign fighters” from across the Durand Line, read Pakistan, constantly infiltrated Afghanistan. Fazel Hadi Muslimyar, Speaker of Afghanistan’s Upper House, was addressing the opening ceremony of the 2017 Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference in South China’s Hainan Province. “You all know the region is in the throes of conflict. More than 20 terror groups including the Taliban and Islamic State have been killing people by the hundreds. The attackers are not based in Afghanistan and hideout and train across the Durand Line in a neighbouring country with ulterior motives.”

According to Muslimyar, Pakistan had hindered talks between the Afghanistan government and the Taliban. “There have been many sessions between the United States, Afghanistan and Pakistan, but it seems Pakistan does not want this to become real and does not want the government and Taliban to discuss this face to face,” he said.

He added that an IS foothold in Afghanistan would spell doom for the entire region. “The security and stability of Afghanistan is of paramount importance to all neighbouring countries. If this war is not contained it will spread to the region. China also plays an important role in this,” he said.

Muslimyar was a speaker at the opening of the forum with Zhang Gaoli, Vice Premier of China’s State Council, Puspa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, Prime Minister of Nepal and U Myint Sw, Vice President of Myanmar.

The 2017 Boao Forum themed, Globalisation and Free Trade: The Asian Perspective opened with a message from Chinese President Xi Jingping to Asian countries on supporting free trade and globalisation. Gaoli said all Asian countries should resolve differences through peaceful dialogues. “Regional cooperation, free trade will mutually benefit us all and sustainable development in the region largely depends on shared development,” he said.

